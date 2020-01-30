Monsanto Co Has Returned 4.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MON)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Monsanto Co (NYSE:MON) on April 9th, 2018 at $122.11. In approximately 22 months, Monsanto Co has returned 4.79% as of today's recent price of $127.95.

Over the past year, Monsanto Co has traded in a range of $0.00 to $0.00 and is now at $127.95, -100% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Monsanto Company provides agricultural products for farmers. The Company's business segments are seeds and genomics. Monsanto produces a wide range of seeds and develops biotechnology traits that assist farmers in controlling insects and weeds, as well as provides other seed companies with genetic material and biotechnology traits for their seed brands.

