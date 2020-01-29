Monro Muffler Has Returned 5.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MNRO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Monro Muffler (NASDAQ:MNRO) on January 13th, 2020 at $75.06. In approximately 2 weeks, Monro Muffler has returned 5.43% as of today's recent price of $70.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Monro Muffler have traded between a low of $60.78 and a high of $89.72 and are now at $70.98, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Monro, Inc. operates a chain of company owned stores in the Northeast United States providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the Eastern region of the United States. The Company's stores provides a broad range of services for brake systems, mufflers and exhaust, tires, steering, drive train, suspension, wheel alignment, routine maintenance, and state inspections.

