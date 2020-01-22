Monolithic Power Up 21.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MPWR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) on October 24th, 2019 at $150.55. In approximately 3 months, Monolithic Power has returned 21.32% as of today's recent price of $182.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Monolithic Power have traded between a low of $106.50 and a high of $183.46 and are now at $182.65, which is 72% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures power management solutions. The Company provides power conversion, LED lighting, load switches, cigarette lighter adapters, chargers, position sensors, analog input, and other electrical components. Monolithic Power Systems serves customers globally.

