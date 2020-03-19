Mondelez Inter-A Down 15.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MDLZ)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on February 27th, 2020 at $55.82. In approximately 3 weeks, Mondelez Inter-A has returned 15.10% as of today's recent price of $47.39.

In the past 52 weeks, Mondelez Inter-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $44.28 and a high of $59.96 and are now at $44.67. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Mondelez International Inc. is a food and beverage company. The Company manufactures and markets packaged food products, including snacks, beverages, cheese, convenient meals and various packaged grocery products. Mondelez International sells its products throughout the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mondelez Inter-A.

Log in and add Mondelez Inter-A (MDLZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.