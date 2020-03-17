Monarch Casino Down 65.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MCRI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Monarch Casino (NASDAQ:MCRI) on February 26th, 2020 at $50.34. In approximately 3 weeks, Monarch Casino has returned 65.55% as of today's recent price of $17.34.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Monarch Casino have traded between the current low of $15.60 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $17.34. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns and operates the tropically-themed casino resort in Reno, Nevada. The Resort features a casino, a hotel and motor lounge, restaurants, bars, a nightclub, a swimming pool and health club, a gift shop, a family entertainment center, banquet and meeting space, and surface parking spaces.

