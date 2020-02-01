Momenta Pharmace Shares Up 30.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MNTA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Momenta Pharmace (NASDAQ:MNTA) on October 28th, 2019 at $15.03. In approximately 2 months, Momenta Pharmace has returned 30.87% as of today's recent price of $19.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Momenta Pharmace have traded between a low of $9.51 and a high of $20.94 and are now at $19.67, which is 107% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in sequencing and engineering of complex sugars for the development of improved versions of existing and novel drugs and the discovery of new biological processes. Momenta also develops technology-enabled generic products.

