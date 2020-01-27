Model N Inc Up 96.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MODN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) on February 7th, 2019 at $16.44. In approximately 12 months, Model N Inc has returned 96.59% as of today's recent price of $32.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Model N Inc have traded between a low of $14.13 and a high of $35.83 and are now at $32.32, which is 129% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.3%.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management solutions. The Company offers management platform that allows access to large organizations to manage their revenue life cycles across various product lines and divisions. Model N serves life science and technology industries worldwide.

