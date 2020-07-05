Mobile Mini Has Returned 4.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MINI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) on March 25th, 2020 at $25.03. In approximately 1 month, Mobile Mini has returned 4.16% as of today's recent price of $26.07.

In the past 52 weeks, Mobile Mini share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.41 and a high of $45.75 and are now at $26.07, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage solutions through its lease fleet of portable storage units. The Company operates various branches in southwestern and western states. Mobile Mini's customers include retailers, small and large businesses, construction companies, schools, governmental entities, and homeowners.

