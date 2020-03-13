Mks Instruments Shares Down 22.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MKSI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) on February 24th, 2020 at $105.97. In approximately 2 weeks, Mks Instruments has returned 22.91% as of today's recent price of $81.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mks Instruments have traded between a low of $56.37 and a high of $122.30 and are now at $84.84, which is 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

MKS Instruments, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies instruments and components used to control and analyze gases in semiconductor and similar industrial manufacturing processes. The Company offers products to manufacture flat panel displays, magnetic and optical storage devices and media, solar cells, fiber optic cables, and diamond thin films.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mks Instruments.

Log in and add Mks Instruments (MKSI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.