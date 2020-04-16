Mks Instruments Up 6.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MKSI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) on March 26th, 2020 at $84.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Mks Instruments has returned 5.96% as of today's recent price of $89.45.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mks Instruments have traded between a low of $56.37 and a high of $122.30 and are now at $89.45, which is 59% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

MKS Instruments, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies instruments and components used to control and analyze gases in semiconductor and similar industrial manufacturing processes. The Company offers products to manufacture flat panel displays, magnetic and optical storage devices and media, solar cells, fiber optic cables, and diamond thin films.

