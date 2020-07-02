Mirati Therapeut Has Returned 18.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MRTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) on January 3rd, 2020 at $113.83. In approximately 1 month, Mirati Therapeut has returned 18.11% as of today's recent price of $93.22.

Mirati Therapeut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $129.57 and a 52-week low of $35.73 and are now trading 159% above that low price at $92.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% higher and 0.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a targeted oncology company developing a pipeline of therapeutics for precisely defined patient populations. The Mirati team is using a blueprint proven by their prior work for developing potential breakthrough therapies with accelerated development paths.

