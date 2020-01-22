Mirati Therapeut Down 18.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MRTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) on January 3rd, 2020 at $113.83. In approximately 3 weeks, Mirati Therapeut has returned 18.21% as of today's recent price of $93.10.

Over the past year, Mirati Therapeut has traded in a range of $35.73 to $129.57 and is now at $93.10, 161% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a targeted oncology company developing a pipeline of therapeutics for precisely defined patient populations. The Mirati team is using a blueprint proven by their prior work for developing potential breakthrough therapies with accelerated development paths.

