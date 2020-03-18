Mirati Therapeut Down 15.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MRTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) on February 27th, 2020 at $86.08. In approximately 3 weeks, Mirati Therapeut has returned 15.35% as of today's recent price of $72.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Mirati Therapeut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.73 and a high of $129.57 and are now at $72.35, 102% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a targeted oncology company developing a pipeline of therapeutics for precisely defined patient populations. The Mirati team is using a blueprint proven by their prior work for developing potential breakthrough therapies with accelerated development paths.

