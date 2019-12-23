Mirati Therapeut Up 26.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MRTX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mirati Therapeut (NASDAQ:MRTX) on November 27th, 2019 at $97.58. In approximately 4 weeks, Mirati Therapeut has returned 25.97% as of today's recent price of $122.92.

Mirati Therapeut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $123.84 and a 52-week low of $34.39 and are now trading 257% above that low price at $122.92 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.24% higher and 4.78% higher over the past week, respectively.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a targeted oncology company developing a pipeline of therapeutics for precisely defined patient populations. The Mirati team is using a blueprint proven by their prior work for developing potential breakthrough therapies with accelerated development paths.

