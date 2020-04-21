Minerals Tech Shares (MTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Minerals Tech (NYSE:MTX) on April 6th, 2020 at $34.76. In approximately 2 weeks, Minerals Tech has returned 2.75% as of today's recent price of $35.71.

Over the past year, Minerals Tech has traded in a range of $27.28 to $63.46 and is now at $35.71, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based organization that develops and produces performance-enhancing minerals, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. The Company offers its products to the paper, steel, polymer, and other manufacturing industries on a worldwide basis.

