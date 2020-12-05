Minerals Tech Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Minerals Tech (NYSE:MTX) on April 6th, 2020 at $34.76. In approximately 1 month, Minerals Tech has returned 25.39% as of today's recent price of $43.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Minerals Tech have traded between a low of $27.28 and a high of $59.93 and are now at $43.58, which is 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based organization that develops and produces performance-enhancing minerals, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. The Company offers its products to the paper, steel, polymer, and other manufacturing industries on a worldwide basis.

