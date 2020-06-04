Minerals Tech Has Returned 35.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MTX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Minerals Tech (NYSE:MTX) on January 27th, 2020 at $54.89. In approximately 2 months, Minerals Tech has returned 35.77% as of today's recent price of $35.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Minerals Tech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.28 and a high of $63.75 and are now at $35.26, 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.

Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based organization that develops and produces performance-enhancing minerals, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. The Company offers its products to the paper, steel, polymer, and other manufacturing industries on a worldwide basis.

