Middlesex Water (MSEX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) on December 10th, 2019 at $63.43. In approximately 2 months, Middlesex Water has returned 2.89% as of today's recent price of $65.26.

Middlesex Water share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.69 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.93% higher over the past week, respectively.

Middlesex Water Company treats, stores, and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial, and fire prevention purposes. The Company operates in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex also provides contract water and wastewater management services to municipalities in New Jersey.

