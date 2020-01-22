Microsoft Corp Up 19.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MSFT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) on September 5th, 2019 at $139.57. In approximately 5 months, Microsoft Corp has returned 19.23% as of today's recent price of $166.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Microsoft Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $102.17 and a high of $168.19 and are now at $166.41, 63% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, manufactures, licenses, sells, and supports software products. The Company offers operating system software, server application software, business and consumer applications software, software development tools, and Internet and intranet software. Microsoft also develops video game consoles and digital music entertainment devices.

