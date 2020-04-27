Microsoft Corp Up 14.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MSFT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) on March 26th, 2020 at $152.52. In approximately 1 month, Microsoft Corp has returned 14.75% as of today's recent price of $175.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microsoft Corp have traded between a low of $119.01 and a high of $190.70 and are now at $175.01, which is 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, manufactures, licenses, sells, and supports software products. The Company offers operating system software, server application software, business and consumer applications software, software development tools, and Internet and intranet software. Microsoft also develops video game consoles and digital music entertainment devices.

