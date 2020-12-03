Microchip Tech Shares Down 35.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MCHP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) on February 24th, 2020 at $100.77. In approximately 2 weeks, Microchip Tech has returned 35.26% as of today's recent price of $65.24.

Over the past year, Microchip Techhas traded in a range of $66.43 to $112.47 and are now at $65.24. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets microcontrollers, related mixed-signal and memory products, and application development systems for high-volume embedded control applications. The Company also designs, develops, and markets linear and mixed-signal, power management, and thermal management products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Microchip Tech.

Log in and add Microchip Tech (MCHP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.