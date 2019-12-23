Michaels Cos Inc Has Returned 30.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MIK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) on November 14th, 2019 at $8.75. In approximately 1 month, Michaels Cos Inc has returned 30.53% as of today's recent price of $6.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Michaels Cos Inc have traded between the current low of $5.94 and a high of $25.57 and are now at $6.08. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.93% lower and 3.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Michaels Cos Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company provides materials, project ideas and education for creative activities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Michaels Cos Inc.

