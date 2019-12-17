M/I Homes Inc Up 46.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MHO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) on July 12th, 2019 at $29.46. In approximately 5 months, M/I Homes Inc has returned 46.03% as of today's recent price of $43.02.

In the past 52 weeks, M/I Homes Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.35 and a high of $46.57 and are now at $43.02, 111% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

M/I Homes, Inc. builds single-family homes. M/I Homes has homebuilding operations in Ohio, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

