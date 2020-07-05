M/I Homes Inc Up 35.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MHO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) on April 8th, 2020 at $18.20. In approximately 4 weeks, M/I Homes Inc has returned 34.98% as of today's recent price of $24.56.

M/I Homes Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.02 and a 52-week low of $9.62 and are now trading 155% above that low price at $24.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

M/I Homes, Inc. builds single-family homes. M/I Homes has homebuilding operations in Ohio, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of M/I Homes Inc shares.

Log in and add M/I Homes Inc (MHO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.