SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) on March 26th, 2020 at $53.99. In approximately 3 weeks, Mcgrath Rentcorp has returned 6.24% as of today's recent price of $50.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Mcgrath Rentcorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.32 and a high of $83.95 and are now at $50.62, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

McGrath RentCorp rents and sells relocatable modular offices, as well as electronic test and measurement instruments. The Company's offices are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales and construction field offices, classrooms, and for a variety of other purposes. McGrath serves customers in the States of California and Texas.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp.

