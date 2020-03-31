Mgp Ingredients Shares Down 33.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MGPI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mgp Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on January 17th, 2020 at $40.57. In approximately 2 months, Mgp Ingredients has returned 33.33% as of today's recent price of $27.05.

Mgp Ingredients share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.00 and a 52-week low of $21.64 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $27.05 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.2% lower and 4.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products. The Company's ingredients include specialty wheat starches and specialty wheat proteins for food and non-food applications, commodity ingredients, including commodity wheat starches and vital wheat gluten, and mill feeds. MGP's distillery products consist of food-grade alcohol.

