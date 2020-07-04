Mgp Ingredients Shares Down 28.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MGPI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mgp Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on January 17th, 2020 at $40.57. In approximately 3 months, Mgp Ingredients has returned 28.49% as of today's recent price of $29.01.

Over the past year, Mgp Ingredients has traded in a range of $21.64 to $62.00 and is now at $29.01, 34% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products. The Company's ingredients include specialty wheat starches and specialty wheat proteins for food and non-food applications, commodity ingredients, including commodity wheat starches and vital wheat gluten, and mill feeds. MGP's distillery products consist of food-grade alcohol.

