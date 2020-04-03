Mgp Ingredients Shares Down 27.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MGPI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mgp Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) on January 17th, 2020 at $40.57. In approximately 2 months, Mgp Ingredients has returned 27.21% as of today's recent price of $29.53.

Over the past year, Mgp Ingredients has traded in a range of $26.88 to $62.00 and is now at $29.53, 10% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.15% lower and 2.76% lower over the past week, respectively.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products. The Company's ingredients include specialty wheat starches and specialty wheat proteins for food and non-food applications, commodity ingredients, including commodity wheat starches and vital wheat gluten, and mill feeds. MGP's distillery products consist of food-grade alcohol.

