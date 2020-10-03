Mgm Resorts Inte Down 37.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MGM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) on February 24th, 2020 at $29.93. In approximately 2 weeks, Mgm Resorts Inte has returned 37.55% as of today's recent price of $18.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have traded between the current low of $17.54 and a high of $34.63 and are now at $17.86. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

MGM Resorts International operates gaming, hospitality, and entertainment resorts. The Company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties around the world.

