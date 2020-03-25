Mgic Invt Corp Down 55.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MTG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG) on February 26th, 2020 at $12.78. In approximately 4 weeks, Mgic Invt Corp has returned 54.97% as of today's recent price of $5.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Mgic Invt Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.34 and a high of $15.24 and are now at $5.75, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

MGIC Investment Corporation provides private mortgage insurance services. The Company offers mortgage insurance to thrifts, mortgage bankers and brokers, commercial banks, credit unions, and other lending institutions. MGIC Investment serves customers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

