Mge Energy Inc Shares Down 15.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MGEE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE) on February 26th, 2020 at $78.27. In approximately 3 weeks, Mge Energy Inc has returned 15.38% as of today's recent price of $66.23.

Mge Energy Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.26 and a 52-week low of $53.48 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $70.98 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

MGE Energy, Inc. is a public utility holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary generates and distributes electricity to customers in Dane County, Wisconsin. MGE also purchases, transports, and distributes natural gas in several Wisconsin counties.

