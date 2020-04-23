Metlife Inc Shares (MET)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) on March 25th, 2020 at $30.15. In approximately 4 weeks, Metlife Inc has returned 5.36% as of today's recent price of $31.76.

Over the past year, Metlife Inc has traded in a range of $22.85 to $53.28 and is now at $31.94, 40% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

MetLife, Inc. provides individual insurance, employee benefits, and financial services with operations throughout the United States and the regions of Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products include life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowners insurance, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals, as well as group insurance.

