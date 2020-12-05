Metlife Inc (MET)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) on March 25th, 2020 at $30.15. In approximately 2 months, Metlife Inc has returned 12.29% as of today's recent price of $33.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Metlife Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.85 and a high of $53.28 and are now at $33.85, 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% lower and 1.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

MetLife, Inc. provides individual insurance, employee benefits, and financial services with operations throughout the United States and the regions of Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products include life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowners insurance, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals, as well as group insurance.

