Metaldyne Perfor Shares Up 10.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MPG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Metaldyne Perfor (:MPG) on November 3rd, 2016 at $19.90. In approximately 40 months, Metaldyne Perfor has returned 10.05% as of today's recent price of $21.90.

Metaldyne Perfor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.00 and a 52-week low of $12.55 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $21.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. manufactures drivetrain components.

