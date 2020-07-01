Metaldyne Perfor Has Returned 10.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MPG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Metaldyne Perfor (:MPG) on November 3rd, 2016 at $19.90. In approximately 39 months, Metaldyne Perfor has returned 10.05% as of today's recent price of $21.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Metaldyne Perfor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.55 and a high of $24.00 and are now at $21.90, 75% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Metaldyne Performance Group Inc. manufactures drivetrain components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Metaldyne Perfor shares.

