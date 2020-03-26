Meta Financial G Has Returned 45.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (CASH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Meta Financial G (NASDAQ:CASH) on February 26th, 2020 at $36.13. In approximately 4 weeks, Meta Financial G has returned 45.16% as of today's recent price of $19.81.

Over the past year, Meta Financial G has traded in a range of $15.61 to $40.00 and is now at $19.81, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company for a federally chartered savings bank. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides banking activities including accepting deposits, offering loans, and providing numerous other related financial products and services. Meta Financial Group focuses on commercial, agricultural, and retail customers located in Iowa and South Dakota.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Meta Financial G.

