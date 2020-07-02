Mesabi Trust Shares Down 11.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MSB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) on October 2nd, 2019 at $23.03. In approximately 4 months, Mesabi Trust has returned 11.10% as of today's recent price of $20.47.

In the past 52 weeks, Mesabi Trust share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.25 and a high of $32.39 and are now at $20.47, 1% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Mesabi Trust owns mining rights on taconite properties in Minnesota. The Trust conserves and protects the trust estate and collects and distributes the income to certificate holders.

