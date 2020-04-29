Mesabi Trust Shares Up 0.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MSB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) on March 26th, 2020 at $14.13. In approximately 1 month, Mesabi Trust has returned 0.92% as of today's recent price of $14.26.

Over the past year, Mesabi Trust has traded in a range of $9.78 to $31.50 and is now at $14.26, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Mesabi Trust owns mining rights on taconite properties in Minnesota. The Trust conserves and protects the trust estate and collects and distributes the income to certificate holders.

