Mesa Labs Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MLAB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mesa Labs (NASDAQ:MLAB) on March 19th, 2020 at $219.41. In approximately 4 weeks, Mesa Labs has returned 2.01% as of today's recent price of $215.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Mesa Labs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $181.21 and a high of $271.46 and are now at $215.00, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets electronic measurement instruments used by industrial and hemodialysis customers. The Company's products include pipeline flow meters and instruments used for calibrating hemodialysis and proportioning equipment, temperature sensors, and data recorders. Mesa is also exploring alternative uses of their technologies.

