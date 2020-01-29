Mesa Labs Up 10.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (MLAB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mesa Labs (NASDAQ:MLAB) on November 4th, 2019 at $240.60. In approximately 3 months, Mesa Labs has returned 10.62% as of today's recent price of $266.15.

Mesa Labs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $271.11 and a 52-week low of $181.21 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $266.15 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% higher and 0.78% higher over the past week, respectively.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets electronic measurement instruments used by industrial and hemodialysis customers. The Company's products include pipeline flow meters and instruments used for calibrating hemodialysis and proportioning equipment, temperature sensors, and data recorders. Mesa is also exploring alternative uses of their technologies.

