SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) on April 1st, 2020 at $12.65. In approximately 1 month, Meritor Inc has returned 49.78% as of today's recent price of $18.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Meritor Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.91 and a high of $27.17 and are now at $18.63, 71% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Meritor, Inc. manufactures automobile components for military suppliers, trucks, trailers, and specialty vehicles. The Company also offers related replacement parts in the transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor offers products including axles, drivelines, braking systems, and suspension systems.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Meritor Inc.

Log in and add Meritor Inc (MTOR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.