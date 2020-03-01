Meritage Homes C Shares Down 9.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MTH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Meritage Homes C (NYSE:MTH) on November 6th, 2019 at $68.05. In approximately 2 months, Meritage Homes C has returned 9.63% as of today's recent price of $61.50.

Meritage Homes C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $76.61 and a 52-week low of $35.65 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $61.50 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs, builds, and sells single-family homes ranging from entry level to semi-custom luxury. The Company operates in the South and West of the United States.

