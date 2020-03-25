Meritage Homes C Has Returned 47.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MTH)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Meritage Homes C (NYSE:MTH) on February 27th, 2020 at $65.57. In approximately 4 weeks, Meritage Homes C has returned 47.43% as of today's recent price of $34.47.

In the past 52 weeks, Meritage Homes C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.24 and a high of $76.61 and are now at $34.47, 37% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 2.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs, builds, and sells single-family homes ranging from entry level to semi-custom luxury. The Company operates in the South and West of the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Meritage Homes C.

