Merit Medical Shares Up 17.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (MMSI)

In approximately 1 month, Merit Medical has returned 17.20% as of today's recent price of $40.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Merit Medical have traded between a low of $20.70 and a high of $43.44 and are now at $40.11, which is 94% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets products used in diagnostic and interventional cardiology and radiology procedures. The Company's primary products include inflation devices, guide wires, thrombolytic catheters and fluid dispensing systems, and angiography accessories, among others. Merit's products are sold worldwide.



