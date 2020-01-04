Meredith Corp Shares Down 63.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MDP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) on December 26th, 2019 at $33.28. In approximately 3 months, Meredith Corp has returned 63.67% as of today's recent price of $12.09.

Over the past year, Meredith Corp has traded in a range of $11.76 to $60.95 and is now at $12.09, 3% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company primarily focuses on publishing and broadcasting. The Company's publishing segment includes magazine and book publishing, marketing, interactive media, licensing, and other related operations. Meredith operates network-affiliated television stations and develops syndicated television programs.

