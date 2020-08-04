Meredith Corp Down 57.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (MDP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) on December 26th, 2019 at $33.28. In approximately 3 months, Meredith Corp has returned 57.78% as of today's recent price of $14.05.

Meredith Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.95 and a 52-week low of $10.55 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $14.05 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company primarily focuses on publishing and broadcasting. The Company's publishing segment includes magazine and book publishing, marketing, interactive media, licensing, and other related operations. Meredith operates network-affiliated television stations and develops syndicated television programs.

