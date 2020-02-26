Mercury Systems Has Returned 10.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MRCY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) on January 8th, 2020 at $73.45. In approximately 2 months, Mercury Systems has returned 10.02% as of today's recent price of $80.81.

In the past 52 weeks, Mercury Systems share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.41 and a high of $89.44 and are now at $80.81, 74% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Mercury Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets real-time digital signal processing computer systems. The Company's systems transform sensor generated data into information which can be displayed as images for human interpretation or subjected to additional computer analysis. Products are marketed to the defense electronics and medical diagnostic imaging businesses.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Mercury Systems shares.

