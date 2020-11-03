Mercury Gen Corp Shares (MCY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mercury Gen Corp (NYSE:MCY) on October 28th, 2019 at $49.94. In approximately 4 months, Mercury Gen Corp has returned 16.97% as of today's recent price of $41.46.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mercury Gen Corp have traded between the current low of $39.48 and a high of $65.22 and are now at $41.46. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 0.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

Mercury General Corporation is a specialty writer of all risk classifications of automobile insurance. The Company is an agency writer of private passenger automobile insurance in California. Mercury General operates primarily in California with operations in several other states.

