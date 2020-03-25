Mednax Inc Shares Down 52.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (MD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) on February 20th, 2020 at $22.14. In approximately 1 month, Mednax Inc has returned 52.94% as of today's recent price of $10.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mednax Inc have traded between a low of $7.37 and a high of $29.97 and are now at $10.42, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.02% lower and 4.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

MEDNAX, Inc., through a subsidiary, provides physician management services to hospital-based neonatal, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and pediatric intensive care specialties. The Company also manages anesthesia practices.

