Mednax Inc Has Returned 31.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) on March 25th, 2020 at $10.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Mednax Inc has returned 31.50% as of today's recent price of $14.13.

Mednax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.97 and a 52-week low of $7.37 and are now trading 92% above that low price at $14.13 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

MEDNAX, Inc., through a subsidiary, provides physician management services to hospital-based neonatal, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and pediatric intensive care specialties. The Company also manages anesthesia practices.

